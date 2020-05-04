28 die in one day, Gujarat records 385 new cases

On Sunday, the VMC notified 11 localities as orange zones which were earlier red zones. (Representational Photo) On Sunday, the VMC notified 11 localities as orange zones which were earlier red zones. (Representational Photo)

Gujarat recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day – 28 – on Sunday and 385 new positive cases, talking the total number of cases in the state to 5,491.

Within two days of it being categorised as a green district, Devbhumi Dwarka Sunday registered three cases of coronavirus. With this, leaving Amreli and Junagadh in Saurashtra, 31 out of 33 districts are affected by the virus.

Among 28 deaths, 23 were reported from Ahmedabad alone, out of which 21 died at Civil hospital and one each at Civil Sola and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run SVP hospital.

AMC commissioner on Sunday tweeted that the growth rate of active cases in Ahmedabad has fallen below 6 per cent. “.Now our case doubling rate is 12 days. Our next target is to pull it down to less than 5 per cent,” he tweeted.

As per the state government bulletin, out of 28 deaths, 4 were due to COVID-19 and 24 others had co-morbidities of asthma, lung, liver and heart ailments, hypertension, diabetes, kidney stone and mental disorders.

The other five casualties are a 63-year-old man at Krishna hospital in Anand, 75-year-old man and 62-year-old man at New Civil hospital in Surat, 78-year-old woman at SSG Hospital in Vadodara, and 66-year-old man at GMERS hospital in Gandhinagar.

A woman and a man residing in Bet Dwarka, the island off Okha coast in Devbhumi Dwarka district, tested positive on Saturday. On Sunday, a 50-year-old woman from port town Salaya in the same district also tested positive.

Devbhumi Dwarka collector Narender Kumar Meena said the three who tested positive were part of group of 10 people who returned from Ajmer in Rajasthan on Friday. “They had gone to Ajmer before the lockdown. They were stranded in a hotel there. But after the Central government allowed movement of tourists, they returned to Dwarka two days ago. We came to know about their travel history when they were stopped at a check-post in Dwarka. While eight of them are native of Bet Dwarka, two are residents of Salaya. We had ordered them to stay in home-quarantine and tool their samples for COVID-19 testing. Samples of the two Bet Dwarka residents returned positive on Saturday, while the Salaya woman tested positive on Sunday,” Meena said.

The collector said that 60 people, who had come in close contact of those who tested positive, had been shifted to government quarantine facilities in Jamkhambhaliya and Dwarka towns.

Incidentally, Devbhumi Dwarka was categorised as a green district on April 1 as the district didn’t have any confirmed case of COVID-19 until then.

Vadodara on Sunday reported 36 new cases taking the total to 386. All the new cases were reported from within the city limits. The new cases also include a 17-month-old baby from Bhadra Kachri Panigate area. Of the 36 new cases, 25 are reported from Panigate, four from Mogulwada, three from Nagarwada and one each from Wadi, Raopura, Navabazar and Karelibaug areas. A 78-year-old woman from Nagarwada also reportedly succumbed taking the death toll to 25.

On Sunday, the VMC notified 11 localities as orange zones which were earlier red zones. Apart from this 59 other areas were also included in containment zones from the city.

Dahod reported another positive case taking the district total to seven. On Saturday, his elder brother had tested positive. They had traveled to Nimach to attend a wedding and had returned on April 29 on grounds of medical emergency.

As of Sunday, Rajkot recorded 62 cases of COVID-19. Of them, 61 have been registered from Rajkot city, while one from a village on the outskirts of the city. The rest of the rural part of the district has not reported coronavirus infection so far.

