28% crime surge, mostly Covid violations

IN A year impacted massively by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, overall crime numbers in the country increased by 28 per cent in 2020 over non-pandemic year 2019, according to the latest report of the NCRB. However, this increase has been largely attributed to crimes registered for Covid-19 violations as other crimes actually decreased in 2020 compared to 2019.

The NCRB released its crime data for 2020 on Wednesday, recording a total of 66,01,285 cognizable crimes comprising 42,54,356 IPC crimes and 23,46,929 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes. It shows an increase of 14,45,127 (28.0%) in registration of cases over 2019 (51,56,158 cases). Crime rate (number of cases registered per one lakh population) also increased from 385.5 in 2019 to 487.8 in 2020.

“Major increase was seen in the cases registered under Disobedience to order duly promulgated by Public Servant (Sec. 188 IPC) from 29,469 cases in 2019 to 6,12,179 cases in 2020 and under ‘Other IPC Crimes’ from 2,52,268 cases in 2019 to 10,62,399 cases in 2020,” the NCRB report says.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs lockdown orders during the pandemic, those violating the Centre’s guidelines on Covid containment were supposed to be booked under Section 188 of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act.