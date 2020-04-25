28 arrested in Shamli for holding panchayat

The community panchayat was convened to resolve a marriage dispute and an order was passed for social boycott of Khurshid Quresh. (Representational Photo) The community panchayat was convened to resolve a marriage dispute and an order was passed for social boycott of Khurshid Quresh. (Representational Photo)

The police in Shamli district have arrested 28 of 34 people accused of violating lockdown rules and participating in a panchayat meeting to decide if a local resident should be socially boycotted.

The accused are from Jalalabad town. They were allegedly angry after a person identified as Khurshid Qureshi cancelled his son Javed’s marriage, which was scheduled to take place in a neighbouring village on April 22.

The accused, feeling betrayed, alleged that Qureshi had deliberately called off the marriage without informing them as he had fixed his son’s wedding in another family.

Though Qureshi’s family maintained that the police did not grant them permission for the ceremony, the police claimed they had not been approached.

“We received information that a video had gone viral in which several people could be seen participating in a community panchayat,” said DSP Amit Saxena. “There was an issue regarding a marriage dispute which was meant to be solved by the gathering. The locals collecting at one place was against the lockdown rules and an FIR was filed in Thana Bhawan Police Station and arrests were made.”

The FIR was filed under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Saxena told reporters that a video had gone viral in which several people were seen participating in a community panchayat convened to resolve a marriage dispute that was in contravention of the restrictions.

A case was registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act against 34 people with 28 of them arrested, he said.

The community panchayat was convened to resolve a marriage dispute and an order was passed for social boycott of Khurshid Quresh.

The marriage was apparently cancelled at the last moment as they could not get permisdion for the weding ceremony during the lockdown. During the gathering, 34 people participated and the order was passed against Khurshid. With PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd