277 held by cow protection squads since 2017 in Uttarakhand

Cow protection squads of Uttarakhand Police have arrested 277 people under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Uttarakhand Protection of Cow Progeny Act, 2007, since their formation in October 2017.

The data came was disclosed Friday during a review meeting of the work being done by the two squads — named govansh sanrakshan squads — constituted at range level on October 21, 2017, a few months after the BJP come to power in the state.

According to the data, 88 cases under the two Acts were lodged in Kumaon region and 176 people were arrested while 101 people were arrested in 83 cases lodged in Garhwal region in the three year period — Oct 2017-till date.

On instructions by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, two squads — one each for Kumaon and Garhwal regions — were formed under the Inspector General (IG) concerned to keep in check cases of cow smuggling and cow slaughter in the state.

The squads were formed “for the protection of cow progeny” and for the “effective execution” of the provisions of the two laws.

In Friday’s meeting, DGP Ashok Kumar directed the IGs concerned to make district-wise lists of illegal slaughterhouses and take appropriate action against them and against those transporting cow progeny illegally. He also directed that the squads be made more effective and asked authorities to monitor progress through in monthly review meetings.