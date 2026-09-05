275 Indians missing, 166 others rescued: MEA on Nepal floods

As many as 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Nepal from China, added the ministry.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiSep 5, 2026 05:59 AM IST
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AT LEAST 275 Indians remained missing while 166 others were rescued following the devastating flash floods that struck the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

As many as 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Nepal from China, added the ministry.

MEA’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal so far.

The death toll has risen to at least 1,295, after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.

While over 12,000 people have been rescued, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

“As per our information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government,” Jaiswal said.

“As per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China,” he added.

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Jaiswal further said, “We do plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the government of Nepal. In addition to the relief material, we have sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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