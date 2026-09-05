275 Indians missing, 166 others rescued: MEA on Nepal floods

Volunteers and relief workers prepare meals for flood-affected residents from Devighat at a temporary shelter home being run at a school in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on Friday. (PTI)

AT LEAST 275 Indians remained missing while 166 others were rescued following the devastating flash floods that struck the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

As many as 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Nepal from China, added the ministry.

MEA’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal so far.

The death toll has risen to at least 1,295, after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.

While over 12,000 people have been rescued, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.