27-year old patient at Covid Care centre succumbs as 388 more cases, 24 deaths reported in Gujarat

A 27-year-old patient admitted at Samras hostel, a COVID Care Centre (CCC) was among the 24 deaths recorded in Gujarat on Friday, in a first case of its kind of an infected asymptomatic patient with no known co-morbidity, succumbing at a care centre.

As many as 388 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Gujarat on Friday, taking state’s total cases to 7,440. Among those who tested positive include three doctors, one from Vadodara and two from Jamnagar. With 24 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state went up to 449. For a second day, more than half of the fatalities had no underlying serious ailments.

The health department also declared that a team of COVID specialist doctors helmed by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria are headed to Ahmedabad.

The 27-year old who belongs to Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad, a containment zone, was admitted at the CCC since May 4 and his body discovered around 9.15 am on Friday, is suspected to have succumbed at night according to police and AMC. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the patient was completely stable with no complaints.

According to deputy municipal commissioner Dilip Rana preliminary investigation revealed that the patient may have had a seizure during the night. Dr Manish Patel, Superintendent of VS Hospital said that while “it may have been seizure,” he added that the patient had “no history of epilepsy or seizures otherwise”.

A police officer said that since the patient was COVID19 positive, no post-mortem shall be conducted and would not qualify as a medico-legal case. The police official said that the primary cause of death was determined to be COVID-19.

With 22 deaths reported from Ahmedabad taking the death toll to 323 and another 269 new cases in a single day taking the count to 5,260, the health department announced that owing to the Chief Minister’s letter to the Union Home Minister on May 6, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria accompanied by Dr Manish Soneja, additional professor of department of medicine, landed in Ahmedabad by a special Indian Airforce flight from Delhi on Friday night.

“Tomorrow (Saturday, they will be visiting the special COVID hospital at Civil Hospital Medicity campus. Thereafter they will go to SVP Hospital and later interact with doctors and paramedical staff in these hospitals. They will leave by Saturday evening. With their observations, we will try to ensure that any small missteps or faults on our part are rectified,” said said Principal Secretary,Health Jayanti Ravi.

Private doctors and intensivists are giving us suggestions, inputs and since the past few days the experts have been taking rounds of the hospital, in different wards, added Ravi.

Meanwhile, a senior physician working with the Bhailal Amin General Hospital (BAGH) in Vadodara was amongst the 25 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The senior doctor’s wife who is a gynecologist has tested negative.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and patients. Our physician is in our hospital isolation facility,” the official statement from the hospital read. Vadodara total now stands at 501.

In Ahmedabad, two more doctors who were on deputation from Jamnagar tested positive, confirmed Jamnagar district collector Ravi Shankar.

Four doctors from Jamnagar who were deputed at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has tested positive until now, while one more doctor, also on deputation from Jamnagar, is still being treated as a suspected case of COVID-19. “All these four doctors were in Ahmedabad on deputation and they tested positive there,” said the collector. Their COVID-19 tests were done after they completed their week-long deputation and before they could leave Ahmedabad for Jamnagar.

One staffer each from Asarwa Civil Hospital and Sola Civil Hospital tested positive as well. The past one week has seen positive cases reported from Civil Hospital staffers each day.

Meanwhile, Jamnagar district recorded seven fresh cases with district authorities saying that all the patients had come from districts where there are active cases of COVID-19.

Surat reported 25 new cases, taking the total to 824 while one more patient died taking the death toll to 31. Aravalli reported another 20 new cases taking the district total to 67.

A total of 1,872 patients have reported recovery till date with Chhota Udepur that has reported 14 cases till date, reporting its 13th recovery, leaving only a single patient in the district who is undergoing treatment.

