27 students among 188 new Covid cases in Surat city

A total of 188 people, including 27 students and three teachers and a clerk, tested positive for Covid-19 while one more person succumbed to the infection in Surat city Saturday, officials from the municipal corporation’s health department said.

With the fresh cases, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the city has touched 852 even as the total infection cases reached 42,259.

Among all eight zones of Surat city, a maximum of 64 Covid-19 cases were reported from Athwa zone area. Twenty-six Covid-19 patients are admitted at New Civil Hospital while 13 more are undergoing treatment in the SMC-run SMIMER hospital.



With a surge in the infection, the municipal health department officials Saturday conducted tests in 49 colleges and schools in Surat city and conducted 3,699 tests. During the drive, officials found more than 30 positive cases, which included three teachers, a clerk, and 27 students. All the infected persons have been put under home quarantine while the institute premises like classrooms and staffrooms shut for 14 days for disinfection.

Sources in the health department said Saturday, a total of 13,705 people had been vaccinated of whom first dose was given to 524 health workers, while second dose were given to 637. Similarly, among 97 frontline workers were administered the first dose and 1,923 the second dose. At least 8,345 people above 60 years, and 2,179 people above 45 years with comorbid conditions were also vaccinated.



Surat Deputy Health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “We have started a drive to cover schools and colleges and this will continue for a few more days. We wanted to request citizens to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly and avoid going out at public places without any work and maintain social distancing.”