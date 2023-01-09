267 trains cancelled due to heavy fog, poor visibility: Railways

As the cold wave continues unabated in northern India, Indian Railways cancelled 267 trains on Monday while around 170 trains were delayed due to heavy fog leading to poor visibility.

This was the second day in a row that train services continued to be disrupted due to the prevailing weather conditions in northern India.

Modern technology like GPS-based handheld fog pass devices is also provided to loco pilots. The device raises audio-visual signals whenever landmarks like signals, level crossing gates approach. Around 13,000 fog pass devices are in circulation, according to officials.

Around 72 of the 140 mid-to-short distance passenger trains cancelled were due to fog. The schedule going haywire had a cascading effect as 40 regular suburban or “local” trains also had to be cancelled, as per data released by Railway Board Monday.

On Sunday, 335 trains were delayed on account of the weather while 88 had to be cancelled.

Visibility levels dropped to zero metres at Bhatinda and Agra; 25 metres at Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Bhiwani, Safdarjung, Ridge, Ganganagar, Varanasi, Fursatganj and Bhagalpur, and 50 metres at Hisar, Karnal, Palam, Meerut, Lucknow, Bahraich and Patna.

Railways has tried out several ways to overcome the perennial problem of fog in northern India disrupting its services in the past but nothing has been foolproof. The most accepted solution for ages has been the bursting of “crackers” or detonators on the rails. The 19th-century technology involves placing coin-sized detonators along the rails. When the wheel of the train passes on it, the detonator explodes making a loud noise. The noise indicates to the loco pilot the status of the signal or poor visibility ahead. Loco pilots generally avoid speeding in poor visibility conditions considering safety.

Modern technology like GPS-based handheld fog pass devices is also provided to loco pilots. The device raises audio-visual signals whenever landmarks like signals, level crossing gates etc. are approaching.

The location of stations, warning boards, signals, level crossing gates and whistle for level crossing (W/L) boards in the section is fed into the equipment. It displays the speed of the locomotive, distance and time to reach landmarks and is carried by the loco pilots.

Last winter, 4,183 trains were affected and 4,240 trains were cancelled due to fog during the period from December 2021 to January 2022.