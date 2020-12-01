267 govt schools in HP don’t have toilet for girls: Report

There are more than 15,000 schools under the state department of education, and a little less than 20 per cent of them have computers. (Representational)

Less than 20 per cent of government schools in Himachal Pradesh have computer and internet facilities, according to data compiled by education authorities under the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE).

There are 267 government schools without a toilet for girls, and 664 schools do not have electricity, according to the statistical data which was compiled by Samagra Shiksha officials for the year 2019-20.

There are more than 15,000 schools under the state department of education, and a little less than 20 per cent of them have computers.

Around 14 per cent of the schools have the internet facility, and in the district of Lahaul-Spiti, only two out of 250 schools have this facility, the data says. Percentage of primary and middle schools having internet is less than 2 per cent while the ratio is 49 per cent and 83.5 per cent in secondary and higher secondary schools.

There are 15 schools without drinking water facility and 448 schools do not have a toilet for boys. Around 20 per cent of the schools do not have ramps for children with special needs, and 25 per cent schools do not have a playground.

There is no library in nearly 13 per cent of the schools and 34 per cent schools do not have a boundary wall. In the primary schools, 13 per cent of over 33,000 classrooms require major repairs, according to the data. The drop-out rate in secondary schools and Class XI ranges from 7 to 8 per cent.

* Total number of govt schools in HP: 15,330

* Schools without drinking water: 15

* Schools without girls’ toilet: 267

* Schools without boys’ toilet: 448

* Schools without electricity: 664

* Schools without library: 1,937

* Schools without playground: 25 pc

* Schools without boundary wall: 34 pc

