26-year-old found dead, AMU students allege delay, clash with police

A GROUP of students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) clashed with police and damaged police vehicles after a former student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a hostel room on the campus Tuesday night.

The students alleged the body was kept hanging for more than two hours and claimed there was a delay on part of the varsity administration and the police.

According to the FIR, students began a violent protest after police personnel allegedly reached late to remove the body.

The youth, identified as 26-year-old Anas Shamsi, had cleared his postgraduate exams for MSW (Master in Social Work) in the last academic term.

The AMU administration and the police have denied allegations made by the protesters.

While the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police said an FIR was registered against six students and several unidentified others for stone-pelting and damaging the official vehicle of Aligarh SP (city).

According to sources, the deceased was planning to pursue a PhD and had come to the campus from his home in Pilibhit three days ago to collect his documents. He was staying in a hostel room allotted to his former room mate and no suicide note was found, police said.

The postmortem report is awaited.

Aligarh SP (city) Abhishek said, “A finance firm employee was murdered by unidentified persons around 8.45 pm near the campus before news of the suicide came. I sent the CO and SHO to look into it and after some time I decided to go to the spot too. However when I came to the campus, the students who were already protesting against university administration over some demands related to union election, targeted my vehicle.”

AMU student and former students’ union office-bearer Farhan Zubairi said, “When a protest happens in the university, a police team reaches in 5-10 minutes. When our student’s body was hanging, they took hours to come.”