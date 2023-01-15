26% STPs in UP not complying with ministry standards: report

Of the 111 operational sewage treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, 29 are not complying with the effluent discharge standards fixed by the Union Environment Ministry, shows a report available with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the apex body that implements the government’s ambitious Namami Gange project.

The monthly progress report for Uttar Pradesh for September-October 2022 shows that these 29 non-complying STPs accounted for about 15 per cent (532.18 MLD) of the total sewage treatment capacity (3,663.4 MLD) in the state and were located along the main stem of the Ganga and its tributaries.

Explained Focus on UP

This is significant in view of the gap in sewage treatment capacity in the state.

As per the report, there are 119 STPs in Uttar Pradesh with a sewage treatment capacity of 3,663.4 million litre per day (MLD) against the estimated sewage generation of 5,500 MLD — leaving a sewage treatment capacity gap of 1,836.6 MLD. Of the 119 STPs, 111 are operational, shows the report. This affects the gap further.

To add to it, 29 STPs are not working up to the standards notified by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, further widening the sewage treatment capacity gap in the state, shows an analysis of the report.

Of the 29 non-complying STPs, seven are under Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), 22 under UDD (Urban Development Department of the state) and other agencies, shows the report shared by the government of Uttar Pradesh to the NMCG on November 21, 2022.

The seven non-complying STPs of UPJN-Rural account for a combined sewage treatment capacity of 188.5 MLD and are located along the main stem of Ganga and its tributaries in different districts, including Kanpur, Hapur, Mathura and Bulandshahr.

The remaining 22 non-complying STPs under UDD/others account for 343.68 MLD and are located across Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura and Greater Noida.