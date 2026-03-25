26 March 2026 Holiday: Ram Navami bank holiday in India, state-wise list, are schools closed on March 26?

Holiday list: Ram Navami will be observed on Thursday, March 26, 2026 across India. However, because the Navami Tithi (the 9th lunar day) extends over two calendar days, under some traditions and regions, the festival will also be celebrated on Friday, March 27, 2026. Several announcements have been made across the country ahead of Ram Navami, from holidays and Parliament schedule changes to official messages and local restrictions, as preparations for the festival pick up.

On the eve of the festival, President Droupadi Murmu urged people to follow the values of Lord Ram, including truth, duty and justice. She called on citizens to take inspiration from his life and work towards serving the nation with sincerity in their actions and thoughts.

“On Ram Navami, we commemorate the birth of Lord Shri Ram. On this holy occasion, which coincides with the auspicious month’s Navami Tithi, I send my warmest greetings to everyone. The opening of the Ram Darbar for devotees, the hoisting of the holy flag atop the temple, the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of the divine idol of Ram Lalla, and the Bhoomi Pujan of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple are all significant events that symbolise the resurgence of our history and culture”, she said.

Parliament to stay closed

Parliament will not convene over the weekend as earlier planned. Parliament will also remain closed on March 26 for Ram Navami and March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti, while the ongoing Budget session will continue till April 2 as per schedule.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju declared that Thursday would be a holiday, Friday would be used for government business. Private members bills scheduled for Friday will be adjusted at a later time, while Saturday and Sunday would be holidays. Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on March 31 — a holiday. The remainder of the session would go according to schedule.

Bank Holiday March 2026: Ram Navami holiday in several states

According to the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain shut in several states on the occassion of Ram Navami on both March 26 and 27. On March 26, bank holidays will be observed across Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh. On March 27, holidays are marked in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

Bank holidays in March Bank holidays in March

UP extends Ram Navami holiday till March 27

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared an additional public holiday on March 27, extending the break beyond March 26 due to the expected rush of devotees in temples. The move is aimed at managing crowds better and ensuring smooth celebrations across the state.

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“The decision has been taken keeping in mind the growing number of devotees visiting temples during the festival and to ensure their convenience”, according to an official statement.

Slaughterhouses closed in Nashik and Malegaon

At the local level, civic authorities in Maharashtra’s Nashik and Malegaon have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses on Ram Navami. In Malegaon, restrictions also extend to meat shops and hotels selling meat for the day, with officials saying the step is meant to maintain public order and harmony.

Are schools shut?

To check whether schools are shut in your city or state, please check with your particular school as there can be local or school-level variations despite government directives.