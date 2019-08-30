26 kids taken ill after eating mid-day meal in UP’s Shahjahanpur

At least 26 students of a government primary school in Bahlolpur area of Shahjahanpur district fell sick after consuming ‘tehri’ and milk as part of the mid-day meal served at the school on Wednesday morning.

After the students reached home around 1 PM, they started complaining of vomiting and stomach pain and were brought to the local community health centre (CHC), officials said. All of the students have been discharged from the health centre, they added.

“The incident occurred at Bahlolpur Primary School where the mid-day meal was prepared for the students. The students — a total 45 — ate tehri and drank milk given to them as part of the meal. After the students returned to their homes, they started complaining of vomiting and stomach pain. They were then rushed to the local CHC through ambulance. The condition of all the students is fine and all of them have been discharged,” said District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur Indra Vikram Singh.

Meanwhile, the district administration has served a show-cause notice to the only teacher in the school, Deepa Rani, and ordered the transfer of Block Education Officer (BEO) Shatrughan Saroj. A medical team has also been asked to test the sample of materials in the store.

District Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Rakesh Kumar said that informed late about the incident by the school teacher and the BEO, adding that medical team collected samples of the raw material used in cooking the tehri as there was no sample of the food that was served to the children.

“The sample of the milk that was given to the children was available. Prima facie, the oil and the spices are of good brands and there was no issue of cleanliness in the kitchen,” said the BSA, adding that the further action will be taken based on the report of the samples taken.

“The doctors who treated the sick students suspected minor food poisoning. They mentioned that such symptoms are dependent on the immunity of an individual and that is why kids of class I to III were mainly affected. There was no effect on the cook who also consumed the same food,” Kumar added.