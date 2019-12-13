Gujarat govt transfers 26 IAS officers, including three district collectors, transferred

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

The Gujarat government, on Thursday evening, transferred 26 IAS officers, which included three district collectors of Anand, Sabarkantha and Kutch districts.

The senior-most officer to be transferred is 1989-batch IAS officer Sunaina Tomar, Principal Secretary, Ports and Transport Department. She will now head the Energy and Petrochemicals Department, relieving Pankaj Joshi of the additional charge.

SJ Haider, Commissioner of Rural Development, has been transferred as the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation, Ahmedabad. Sonal Mishra who held this post has been appointed as the Secretary, Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department.

The District Collector of Anand, Dilip Rana has been appointed as Commissioner of the Tribal Department, while N Nagarajan, the Collector of Kutch, has been appointed as the Director of Higher Education, Gandhinagar. The Collector of Sabarkantha, DK Praveena will be the new Kutch Collector, while CJ Patel, the Director of Labour Department, will be the new Collector of Sabarkantha. Ranjeeth Kumar, Commissioner of the Tribal Development has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Gandhinagar.

