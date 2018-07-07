At least 26 girls rescued by GRP, RPF in UP after fellow passenger tweets

26 girls were rescued from Awadh Express after passenger tweets for rescue. (Representational) 26 girls were rescued from Awadh Express after passenger tweets for rescue. (Representational)

At least 26 girls were rescued from Muzzafarpur-Bandra Awadh Express (19040) by the Uttar Pradesh Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) after a man travelling in the same coach tweeted about the incident.

The passenger identified as Adarsh Shrivastava tweeted about the group of nearly 25 juvenile girls traveling in the S5 coach crying and looking uncomfortable. Shrivastava tagged the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Uttar Pradesh State Railways Minister Manoj Sinha and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for immediate action.

I am traveling in Avadh express(19040). in s5. in my coach their are 25 girls all are juvenile some of them are crying and all feeling unsecure.@RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc @narendramodi @manojsinhabjp @yogi — Adarsh Shrivastava (@AdarshS74227065) July 5, 2018

Suspecting human trafficking, the passenger also alerted in the following tweet about the current and next two arriving stations which was Hari Nagar and Gorakhpur respectively. Taking action immediately, officials within half an hour of the alert started investigating the matter, a railway spokesperson said in a tweet.

Two RPF jawans in plainclothes boarded the train at Kaptanganj and escorted them to Gorakhpur. “26 girls were found with two men, aged 22 and 55 years. All of them are from West Champaran in Bihar. The girls were being taken from Narkatikyaganj to Idgah. When questioned the girls were unable to answer anything convincingly, so they have been handed over to the child welfare committee. The girls are believed to be between the ages of 10 and 14 years,” an RPF statement said.

The GRP at Gorakhpur coordinating with the anti-human trafficking cell and women police were able to rescue the 26 minor girls. After thorough questioning, they were handed over to the child welfare committee. The families of the girls who were being trafficked have been informed and further investigations are underway.

