At least 26 girls rescued by GRP, RPF in UP after fellow passenger tweets

At least 26 girls were rescued from Muzzafarpur-Bandra Awadh Express (19040) by the Uttar Pradesh Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) after a man travelling in the same coach tweeted about the incident.
The passenger identified as Adarsh Shrivastava tweeted about the group of nearly 25 juvenile girls traveling in the S5 coach crying and looking uncomfortable. Shrivastava tagged the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Uttar Pradesh State Railways Minister Manoj Sinha and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for immediate action.
I am traveling in Avadh express(19040). in s5. in my coach their are 25 girls all are juvenile some of them are crying and all feeling unsecure.@RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc @narendramodi @manojsinhabjp @yogi
— Adarsh Shrivastava (@AdarshS74227065) July 5, 2018
Suspecting human trafficking, the passenger also alerted in the following tweet about the current and next two arriving stations which was Hari Nagar and Gorakhpur respectively. Taking action immediately, officials within half an hour of the alert started investigating the matter, a railway spokesperson said in a tweet.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App