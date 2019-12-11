26 farmers committed suicide in 5 yrs: Gujarat govt

Apart from Dangs which recorded 13 deaths during the five-year period, Jamnagar recorded four deaths, while three deaths were recorded in Amreli district. Apart from Dangs which recorded 13 deaths during the five-year period, Jamnagar recorded four deaths, while three deaths were recorded in Amreli district.

Due to crop failure, a total of 26 farmers have committed suicide in Gujarat in the five years between October, 2013 and September, 2018. Of these, 50 percent of the deaths have occurred in the tribal district of Dangs, the state government informed the house recently.

During this five-year period, the highest number of deaths were recorded between October 1, 2017 and September 9, 2018, as per data tabled by the government in a written response to an unstarred question asked by Congress MLA from Viramgam, Lakhabhai Bharwad, during the fourth session of the legislature held in July, 2019.

The MLA sought to know the number of farmer suicides due to crop failure as of September 30, 2018.

Apart from Dangs which recorded 13 deaths during the five-year period, Jamnagar recorded four deaths, while three deaths were recorded in Amreli district. Two deaths were reported from Junagadh, while one each was recorded in the districts of Surat, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Surendrnagar and Bhavnagar.

In a supplementary question, Bharwad sought to know the steps taken to reduce farmer suicides and the state government stated that it is providing crop loans at zero percent interest rate, enrolled farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, among others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App