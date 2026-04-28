26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana due for medical procedure at AIIMS next week

Tahawwur Rana, who was extradited from the US last April — nearly 16 years after his arrest for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is learnt to have visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here five times in the last one month for “medical treatment”. After multiple check-ups and tests, he is scheduled to undergo a

“medical procedure” on May 4, The Indian Express has learnt.

The first visit occurred on March 31, followed by four more visits on April 6, April 7, April 20 and April 21, according to records reviewed by The Indian Express.

Queries sent to Director General (Prisons) Anand Mohan, NIA spokesperson, Tihar Jail spokesperson and AIIMS spokesperson did not elicit any response.