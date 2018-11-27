26/11 Mumbai attacks: US supports India’s quest for justice, says Donald Trump

On the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks that left 166 people dead, US President Donald Trump said Monday the country stands with India in their quest for justice.

“On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the U.S. stands with the people of India in their quest for justice. The attack killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning!” Trump tweeted.

The US has announced a reward of USD 5 million for anyone with information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the assault. “It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement yesterday.

“We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates.”

On November 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared India’s “serious concern” at the “mainstreaming” of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who carries a $10 million bounty, in Pakistan’s recent elections, when he met US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Singapore.

The Prime Minister reminded him that “in one way or another, all the traces or all the leads in global terror attacks ultimately lead to a single source, a single place of origin”.