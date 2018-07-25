David Headley, 26/11 attack convict, neither in Chicago nor in hospital, says his lawyer

David Headley was arrested in 2009 and sent to 35 years in jail. David Headley was arrested in 2009 and sent to 35 years in jail.

Dismissing reports of 26/11 attacks convict David Headley being attacked by prison inmates inside a US detention centre, his lawyer confirmed that the Pakistani-American terrorist is neither in Chicago nor in a hospital. Media reports earlier suggested that Headley, the prime accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, was battling for his life in ICU after being beaten up by inmates at a Chicago prison earlier this month.

“Although I cannot disclose his location, he is neither in Chicago nor in a hospital,” John Theis, Headley’s lawyer, told PTI. “I am in regular communication with Mr Headley. There is no basis for the report in the Indian press,” he added.

A news report claimed that Headley was attacked on July 8 by two inmates inside the facility and was rushed to North Evanston hospital. He reportedly suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the critical care unit. Authorities in the US and India, both refused to comment on the reports.”We are not able to locate information about this individual,” the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago said in a brief email response to PTI when asked about the reported prison incident.

David Headley — who recced various Indian cities before the 26/11 attacks – was arrested in 2009. He has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai that killed more than 160 people.

