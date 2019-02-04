26/11 attack: NBWs against two Pak nationals

A SESSIONS court conducting the trial in November 26, 2008, terror attacks issued non-bailable warrants against two Pakistani nationals recently. Additional sessions judge S V Yarlagadda issued the warrants against Major (retd) Abdul Rehman Pasha and Major Iqbal of the Pakistani Army on an application filed by special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in January.

“These two persons are shown as wanted suspects. The approver, David Headley, named them in his evidence… Hence, issue non-bailable warrants against both the persons as prayed allowed,” the court said. It said it had taken into account the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case. Headley, lodged in a US prison, has turned approver in the case.

Nikam said that as per Headley’s testimony, Pasha and Iqbal were present in the meetings when the targets for the terror attack were selected. Headley has also said in his testimony about his visits to Mumbai, where he took photographs and videos of possible targets, and passed on the information to the two men and the financial assistance he received from them. Headley has claimed that he was in regular contact with Pasha throughout the planning and execution of the attack.

The Interpol will now be informed regarding the warrants, Nikam said.