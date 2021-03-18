Maharashtra reports 25,833 new coronavirus cases, highest since pandemic began

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike since last March when the first coronavirus infection was detected.

It took the caseload to 23,96,340, said a health official. With 58 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138. The earlier record was 24,886 cases, reported on September 11 last year.

The state is in the beginning of second COVID-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week.

On Thursday, 12,764 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest in single day this year.

The total of recoveries now stands at 21,75,565. There are 1,66,353 active cases in the state. Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city.

Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported cumulative 5,583 new cases, highest among the divisions.

Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally increased to 3,52,851 and eight deaths took the fatality count to 11,559. Mumbai division reported 5,190 new cases and 14 deaths.

With 1,21,335 tests carried out on Thursday, the state has so far tested 1,79,56,830 samples for coronavirus.

There are 8,13,211 people in home quarantine while 7,079 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 58 deaths, 38 occurred in the last 48 hours and 15 in the last week. Remaining five deaths are from the period before the last week.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,96,340, new cases: 25,833, death toll: 53,138, discharged: 21,75,565, active cases: 1,66,353, people tested so far: 1,79,56,830.