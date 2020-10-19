2,503 fresh Covid cases, 29 more die in 24 hours

While Lucknow is at the top of the list with 3,787 active cases, Kanpur Nagar is the next with 1774 active patients. (Representational)

WITH 2,503 persons testing positive for coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, the total count of the cases in the state reached 4,55,146 on Sunday. The fatality count now stands at 6,658 with 29 more deaths reported.

The new cases reported include 293 from Lucknow, 143 from Meerut, 127 each from Prayagraj and Ghaziabad, 112 from Gorakhpur, 110 from Gautam Buddha Nagar and 108 from Varanasi.

Seven patients have died in Lucknow in the past 24 hours. At present, eight districts in the state have more than 1,000 active cases.

Officials said the other districts are Prayagraj,Gorakhpur, Ghaizabad,Gorakhpur,Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut.

