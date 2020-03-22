25,000 teachers suspended, booked for not evaluating Bihar Board papers

While more than 25,000 high school teachers have been suspended and booked for not taking part in evaluation of Bihar Class X Board examination papers, nearly 5 lakh teachers are continuing with their strike, demanding pay parity and implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

While 4.5 lakh primary and middle school teachers have been on strike since February 17, more than 50,000 high school teachers joined them since February 25.

While all schools are closed in view of the coronavirus outbreak for the last 10 days, the number of students had dwindled in over 75,000 government schools since late-February, forcing the government to discontinue the midday meal scheme.

Bihar Secondary School Teachers’ Association general secretary Shatrughan Prasad Singh said there is no question of the teachers calling off the strike until the government considered its long-pending demands. “The government has been trying to mislead people by saying that Seventh Pay Commission has been implemented. But it has not been implemented,” he said.

The secondary school teachers faced FIRs and suspension because they did not obey the government order to take part in evaluation. These teachers had earlier stayed away from Class X Board examination duty.

