25,000 child porn cases in 5 months

A total of 57 FIRs have been filed in 25,000 cases of suspected child pornography that was uploaded on social media platforms from the country, and 15 of these are “high priority cases”, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Friday

The 15 cases, reported mainly from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, include instances where the child faces either a risk to his life or further exploitation.

The Indian Express on Tuesday reported that US-based non-profit organisation NCMEC had been sharing instances where visuals of children being sexually exploited ostensibly were shared on social media platforms from India over the past five months. NCRB had signed an agreement with NCMEC last year following which data was shared with India and 25,000 cases were reported.

An official said, “The cases that are sent are categorised too. Of the 25,000 cases sent, 15 fall in ‘high priority’ that have to be acted upon immediately. In these cases, there are chances that the life of the child could be at risk or he could be further exploited.”

“So far, we have received data from smaller states about action they took based on details provided to them. Once we start getting feedback from larger states, the number of FIRs will go up,” an official said.

The IB Director Wednesday inaugurated the cyber tipline facility of NCRB, where inputs sent by NCMEC on such offences will be screened and sent to state police.

