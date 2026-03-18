25 yrs, 5 billion meals: At Akshay Patra milestone, President Murmu says nourishment and education key to Viksit Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu offers food to a girl during an event to commemorate five billion meals of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presided over an event to celebrate five billion meals served by The Akshaya Patra Foundation, using the occasion to emphasize the link between nutrition, education, and India’s long-term development goals.

“Serving five billion meals in the advancement of educational objectives is the remarkable achievement of Akshaya Patra Foundation,” President Murmu said. It “underscores the significance of a nourished and educated society in realizing our national resolve to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the year 2047,” she said.

Framing child welfare as a collective responsibility, Murmu said, “A safe and bright future for our children is not solely the responsibility of the government, but a shared responsibility of us all.”