25-yr-old man held for ‘threatening to blow up UP CM’

THE STATE Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly threatening to “blow up” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The ATS identified the suspect as Kamran Khan and said he was arrested from MHADA Colony in Chunabhatti.

According to police, in the early hours of Friday, Khan sent a WhatsApp message to the social media helpline desk at Lucknow police headquarters, following which he said Adityanath was a “threat to a community and he was going to kill him with a bomb”.

Police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

“Taking note of the seriousness of the threat, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) started tracing the location of the caller, following which he was located at Chunabhatti in Mumbai,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Police said the Kalachowkie unit of the ATS was deployed and the caller was arrested. “He has been handed over to the UP STF. The caller will be produced before the court for transit remand on Sunday and then he shall be taken to UP,” an officer said.