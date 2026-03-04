25-yr-old from Diu among 3 Indians killed in attacks on vessels off Oman coast

THREE INDIAN nationals are feared dead in two separate incidents during the Iran-Israel conflict, owing to attacks by the Iranian side on merchant shipping vessels off the Oman coast.

An Indian national, identified as Dixit Solanki, 25, was killed on Monday when an explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker off the coast of Muscat Governorate, sources said. This came a day after a person from Bihar and another from Rajasthan were learnt to have died in the attack on another vessel, MV Skylight.

In a statement, Oman’s Ministry of Defence said that the Maritime Security Centre reported that the oil tanker MKD Vyom was hit by an unmanned boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate. The attack resulted in a fire and explosion in the engine room and the death of one crew member.