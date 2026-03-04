25-yr-old from Diu among 3 Indians killed in attacks on vessels off Oman coast

THREE INDIAN nationals are feared dead in two separate incidents during the Iran-Israel conflict, owing to attacks by the Iranian side on merchant shipping vessels off the Oman coast.
An Indian national, identified as Dixit Solanki, 25, was killed on Monday when an explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker off the coast of Muscat Governorate, sources said. This came a day after a person from Bihar and another from Rajasthan were learnt to have died in the attack on another vessel, MV Skylight.
In a statement, Oman’s Ministry of Defence said that the Maritime Security Centre reported that the oil tanker MKD Vyom was hit by an unmanned boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate. The attack resulted in a fire and explosion in the engine room and the death of one crew member.
The Indian Embassy in Oman expressed its “deepest condolences” on the death of the Indian crew member on board MKD Vyom. Identifying him as Dixit Solanki, sources said he had moved to Mumbai from Bhavsarvada area in Diu some time ago, and was currently living in Kandivali area.
The sources said Solanki was on the vessel with 25 other crew members, including 16 Indians and four Bangladeshis. The vessel was heading to Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat, when it was hit. While Solanki, who was in the engine room died, the other crew members were rescued by a passing ship.
Sources in Bhavsarvada said that Dixit Solanki was the youngest son of Amritlal Solanki, who owned a fishing business. His elder sister lives in Dubai. Sources said he last came to Mumbai to attend the final rites of his mother a month ago. They said his body was expected to reach Mumbai on Wednesday.
The Indian mission, meanwhile, said it was working in close coordination with local authorities in Oman to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of other Indian nationals on board the vessel. “We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter,” it said.
A day earlier, another oil tanker came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack on the MV Skylight injured four crew members. The state-run Oman News Agency said the crew were from India and Iran. The Indian mission in Oman on Monday said it was in touch with local authorities who are carrying out search operations for missing crew members following the incident.
It is learnt that the two missing crew members — Ashish Kumar from Bihar and Daleep Singh from Rajasthan — are said to be presumed dead, more than 48 hours into the search operation.
On Tuesday, in a statement expressing concern over the situation in West Asia, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days.”
“In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy.”
