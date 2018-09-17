25-year-old twins found dead, police say brothers killed self over ‘losing eyesight’

Police said that while Asif was found lying dead on his bed, Siddiq was found handing by a rope tied to a ceiling fan in the room. (Representational image) Police said that while Asif was found lying dead on his bed, Siddiq was found handing by a rope tied to a ceiling fan in the room. (Representational image)

TWIN BROTHERS, aged 25, allegedly committed suicide at their residence in Bhalka area of Veraval town in Gir Somnath district in the wee hours of Sunday. Police said that prima facie the brothers ended their lives due to visual impairment which had progressed with age and had almost lost eyesight of late. However, no suicide has been recovered by the police yet.

Asif Sheikh and Siddiq Sheikh were found dead in their room in Bhalka area of Veraval town on Sunday morning. Police said that while Asif was found lying dead on his bed, Siddiq was found handing by a rope tied to a ceiling fan in the room.

“The two brothers were asleep on the first floor of the house, while the rest of the family were on the ground floor of the house. Early on Sunday morning, as no activity was heard, the nephew of the twins went upstairs to check. When he peeped into the room from a window, he found Siddiq hanging,” Inspector of Veraval Bharat Koli told The Indian Express.

Police said that the duo had poor vision since their birth and the disease progressed with their age.

“Their elder brother Imtiyaz Sheikh told us that the duo had visual impairment since birth and that the condition worsened with age. Siddiq had accepted a private job but had quit some time ago as he struggled with poor eyesight. Asif was unable to step out of his home due to visual impairment. The family members are saying that the twins prima facie committed suicide after being frustrated by their visual impairment,” Koli added.

“Prima facie, it seems that both the brothers died of hanging. It is possible that Asif might have hanged himself first and then Siddiq could have lowered his body in the bed and then he may have ended his life. To ascertain exact cause of their death, we have sent the bodies to a government hospital in Jamnagar for a forensics post-mortem,” the inspector added.

