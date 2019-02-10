Toggle Menu
25-year-old IES officer found hanging at home

Police identified the man as Pranav Tiwari, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. “His three flatmates — Dheeraj Pandey, Devender Patel and Vivek — are also IES officers.

Police identified the man as Pranav Tiwari, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa.

A 25-year-old assistant director of the Indian Engineering Services (IES) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, said police. Initial investigation revealed he was suffering from depression as he was not able to clear the civil services exam, police added.

Police identified the man as Pranav Tiwari, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. “His three flatmates — Dheeraj Pandey, Devender Patel and Vivek — are also IES officers. On Friday evening, Dheeraj and Devender went to a nearby mall, while Vivek left for his native home. Pranav was alone in the flat,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that when Dheeraj and Devender returned around 9 pm, they found the door locked. “They got a ladder and climbed up the balcony… They saw him hanging from a nylon rope. He was taken down and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

