25 stadia named after Gandhi-Nehru family: Vijay Rupani on Motera stadium row

Vijay Rupani also referred to the recent election results of municipal corporations in the state in which Congress has fared poorly. He accused the Congress of indulging in vote bank politics. (Express File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday lambasted the Congress for taking exception to the naming of a cricket stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while ignoring the fact that 25 stadia in the country have been named after Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi. Rupani alleged that it was Congress which has done injustice to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by not conferring him with Bharat Ratna for 40 long years.

The newly built cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad – currently the world’s biggest cricket stadium – has been named as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. It was inaugurated by President Ramnath Kovind Wednesday. The Congress has alleged that by renaming the stadium from Sardar Patel Stadium to Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the BJP has insulted not only Sardar Patel, but entire Gujarat. It also accused the BJP of erasing history.

The BJP has defended the move saying that the stadium was popularly known as Motera Cricket Stadium and was never named after Sardar Patel. The ruling party has also stated that the stadium is part of a larger Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex being built at the spot.

Addressing an election gathering in Godhra of Panchamahals district in Central Gujarat, Rupani said, “Congress has always created questions before the country. It has (always) damaged the moral of the country. Yesterday, we named a cricket stadium as Narendra Modi. A sports complex is being built in the area of 231 acre that is Sardar Vallabhbhai Sports Complex. They raised questions in that too.”

“There are 25 stadia in the country named after your Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi. You do not have a problem with that and entire Congress has stood up after one stadium is named after (Narendra) Modi. People (of India) have understood your nature very well,” Rupani said.

“And you (Congressmen) do not have a right to speak on Sardar Saheb. You gave Bharat Ratna award to Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi without a delay of one day. And you did not give Bharat Ratna award to Sardar Vallabhbhai for 40 long years. People of India know you very well. It is because of you that injustice was done to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It is Narendra Modi who has paid tribute to Sardar (Patel) by building world’s largest statue of him,” Rupani added.

“Now, Congress stands exposed. Muslims also have understood Congress. And in these elections, eight seats (sic) have been won by (Asaduddin) Owaisi’s party (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) in Ahmedabad. Even Muslims now want to get free from Congress because (of its) vote bank politics. (It) saw people as votes and not as human beings.

CM Rupani also predicted that similar fate awaits the Congress in the panchayats and nagarpalikas election scheduled for later this month.

In his speech, Rupani cited a number of initiatives undertaken by his government for maintenance of law and order. He said that in the upcoming session of Gujarat Assembly, his government will bring a law to check love-jihad. “It will not be tolerated now that a Hindu girl is being abducted by anybody. By the law on love-jihad, the activity of religious conversion of girls by luring them will be checked,” Rupani said.