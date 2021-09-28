Almost 25 per cent of India fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than eight months after it rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination drive, India, on Tuesday, completed administering both the doses of the vaccines to almost a quarter of the estimated adult population.

As per provisional data, just over 53 lakh vaccine doses were administered Tuesday — taking the cumulative number to 87.59 crore vaccinations. With Tuesday’s vaccinations, 68 per cent of the estimated adult population has received its first dose, while 24.61 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Almost a quarter of the adult population being fully vaccinated has significant public health implications: real-time vaccination data from the vaccination drive in India shows that vaccine effectiveness in preventing death further enhances after the second dose. The vaccine effectiveness stood at an impressive 97.5 per cent, offering near-total protection against serious disease and death.

According to the official data, four large states have conducted over six crore cumulative vaccinations: Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Significantly, three of these large states have a second dose coverage higher than the national average: Gujarat (40 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (27 per cent), and Maharashtra (26 per cent). Uttar Pradesh, which has conducted the maximum cumulative vaccinations in the country, has, however, administered both doses to just 13.34 per cent of the adult population.

Four other states have conducted more than five crore cumulative vaccinations: West Bengal, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Bihar. While Karnataka (35 per cent) and Rajasthan (30 per cent) have second dose coverage above the national average, West Bengal (23 per cent) has a second dose coverage nearing the national average. However, the large state of Bihar (14 per cent) has a second dose average significantly lower than the national average.

The four states who have crossed more than three crore cumulative vaccinations have also crossed over 20 per cent second dose coverage: Kerala (37.44 per cent), Odisha (26 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (24 per cent), and Tamil Nadu (20 per cent).

Two out of the three states that have conducted more than two crore cumulative vaccinations have second dose coverage more than the national average: Telangana and Haryana (31 per cent). Meanwhile, Assam has a second dose coverage of 24 per cent.

Four states and two union territories have conducted cumulative vaccination of over one crore doses. Four of them — Uttarakhand (40 per cent), Jammu & Kashmir (39 per cent), Delhi (35 per cent), Chhattisgarh (27 per cent) — now have second dose vaccination coverage above the national average. The remaining two — Punjab (22.4 per cent) and Jharkhand (15.43 per cent) — have second dose vaccination coverage below the national average.

“It is clear that among the tools we are using in our fight against the pandemic, it is the vaccine tool, which is the most significant shield that is protecting us from death. It is also clear that if you give two doses there is near total protection against serious disease and death. This will change the scenario very dramatically,” Dr V K Paul, Head of India’s Covid-19 task force, had earlier said.