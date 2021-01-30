25 new Covid cases in Mohali; no death reported in Tricity

25 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali on Friday, increasing the total number of cases to 19,406. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar/ Representational)

As many as 25 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali on Friday, increasing the total number of cases to 19,406. There are 583 active cases in the district at present. A total of 363 people have lost their lives here due to the infection so far.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that as many as 41 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals and home isolations. He added that a total of 18,460 patients have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

Speaking further, the DC said that out of the 25 new cases, 22 were reported from Mohali (Urban), two from Derabassi and one from Kharar, respectively.

Meanwhile, officials said that Punjab is among the states that received lukewarm response to the vaccination drive on the day of its roll out. The health officials had attributed hesitancy among government sector health workers as one of the reasons for it.