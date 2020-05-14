25 lakh given permission to resume economic activity in state: Khattar

“The prime minister has asked states to send their reports/suggestions by May 15.” Khattar said. “The prime minister has asked states to send their reports/suggestions by May 15.” Khattar said.

At least 25 lakh people have got permissions in Haryana to resume their economic operations, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday while interacting with media persons via video conference. He further said that “permissions have been given to resume economic activities across the state except in containment zones”.

Migrant labour

Khattar said, “We have sent over 1 lakh migrant labourers to their destinations in 28 trains and over 2,000 buses. A larger number of people have already gone on their own. Yet, a large number is waiting. We can only send these people after obtaining consent from their native states. It cannot be a one-sided affair.”

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who is also the state’s industry and commerce minister, said that “in the future, industries should desist from depending on migrant labourers. For this, a State Level Skills Task Force (STF) committee will be set up, which will focus on providing skill development training to the youth of the state. For this, programmes will be prepared in collaboration with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Dudhola (Palwal)”.

From Haryana, 1,440 workers were sent from Bhiwani to Araria (Bihar), 1,400 workers sent from Gurugram to Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) and 1,600 to Madhubani (Bihar), 1,433 from Rohtak to Patna Danapur (Bihar) and 1,440 to Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh), 1412 from Rewari to Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), 1,440 from Narnaul to Meghnagar (MP) through Special Shramik Trains.

“Keeping in mind the social distancing norms for the 1,440 workers who boarded the train from Bhiwani station today, only 50 to 60 workers were seated in each compartment and each labourer was given a parna and a mask as a gift. Earlier, a medical check-up was conducted and lunch was also provided to them,” a spokesperson said.

Lockdown 4.0

“The prime minister has asked states to send their reports/suggestions by May 15. There will be a discussion in the Union government on all those suggestions on May 16 and 17 and the final announcement on regulations for Lockdown 4.0 will be made on May 18,” the chief minister said.

