25 injured as bus falls into canal

At least 25 persons were injured as a bus overturned and fell into a canal in Chapra, Nadia district, on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Hatra area. According to sources, the bus driver apparently lost control over the vehicle.

All the injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital. Four of the passengers suffered serious injuries, sources said. The bus was on its way to Karimpur from Krishnanagar. Local residents reached the spot and started rescue operations. Some of them claimed that the accident occurred due to fog and that the bus was moving at a high speed.