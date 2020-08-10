25 Covid deaths in a day, AMC seals Central Mall in Ahmedabad

On Sunday, the AMC also declared 11 micro-containment zones with a population of 350 persons. (Representational) On Sunday, the AMC also declared 11 micro-containment zones with a population of 350 persons. (Representational)

As many as 25 Covid-19 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, of which five were from Rajkot city, taking the district toll to 49.

Rajkot city also reported 60 new coronavirus cases, while another 35 cases were reported from rural areas, making it 95 cases in total.

Gujarat reported 1,078 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the tally reaching 71,255 and death toll 2,675.

Apart from Rajkot, urban areas in Saurashtra districts reported higher number of new cases than rural areas.

Jamnagar Municipal Corporation areas reported 58, while rural areas reported five new cases. Similarly, Junagadh Municipal Corporation reported 18 cases, while in rural it was nine. Bhavnagar reported 24 cases in its urban areas and 11 in rural.

Among the districts with a high number of cases, Surat reported 222 new cases — 178 from city and 44 from rural areas. Nine deaths — five from city and four from rural areas — were also reported. With this, the death toll in Surat district has reached 502.

Ahmedabad reported 153 new cases —138 from city and 15 from rural areas — and

three deaths from the city on Sunday.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed Central Mall in Navrangpura ward of the West zone over violation of Covid norms detected during an inspection by the corporation’s solid waste management department.

The team found violation of social distancing norms as well as rampant use of trial rooms. It also found several people not wearing masks on the premises. The mall was sealed “until further orders”.

Several other showrooms in Navrangpura ward and Paldi ward were also inspected. The team collected penalty amount of Rs 32,000 from the South West zone and Rs 7,000 from the West zone from residents not wearing masks.

At AMC’s rapid antigen testing points set up in various entry points of the city, six construction workers from Odisha tested positive for Covid-19.

They were part of a group of 119 construction workers brought from Odisha on August 8 by a private contractor of Har Har Construction company by two buses for a project under Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Limited (DFCCIL).

They were to be taken to the construction company’s labour quarters in Gandhinagar’s Pratappura village.

According to the AMC, all these workers were subjected to antigen testing at Aslali check post. Six workers who tested positive were sent to Infectious Diseases Hospital in Behrampura that is now a Covid care centre.

“The contractor has been informed while the remaining workers have been quarantined at the construction site at Pratappura near Kalol,” said Gandhinagar Collector, Kuldeep Arya.

A dedicated Delhi-to-Mumbai high speed freight train corridor is being developed under the DFCCL.

On Sunday, the AMC also declared 11 micro-containment zones with a population of 350 persons. These are in Isanpur, Gota, Ambli, Bodakdev, Jivraj Park, Jodhpur, Bopal, Indrapuri and Paldi. Another 14 micro containment areas were taken off the list, taking the total micro containment zones in Ahmedabad to 251.

