25 corona patients wait at Gujarat hospital for 6 hours, admn says miscommunication

Coronavirus (COVID-19): At least 25 people from an Ahmedabad locality, who tested positive for COVID-19, allegedly waited outside the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for nearly six hours due to “miscommunication” between the authorities. They were admitted only after a video of one of the patients speaking about the issue went viral on Sunday.

In the video, a patient claimed that the 25 tested positive on Sunday. She said they were waiting outside the Civil Hospital since the afternoon but were not admitted.

The dedicated COVID-19 hospital on the civil hospital premises has 1,200 beds and was opened in the last week of March.

“We are ill and no one is responding. We have not been given food or water. So many cases are coming in to the hospital and there is only one staffer here to register them,” the patient said in the video. After the video went viral, the patients were admitted around 9 pm.

COVID-19 hospital incharge Dr MD Gajjar said it was due to a “communication gap”. Civil Hospital superintendent in charge, Dr J V Modi, “There was a communication gap at the management level… the hospital received the test reports only by 6.30 pm while the patients were dropped off sooner.”

Another patient told The Indian Express, “We were brought to the civil hospital around 3 pm. We were told that the staff in charge was busy in the emergency ward… at around 8.45 pm, all 25 of us were admitted in the D-2 ward on the second floor. Most of us are asymptomatic but those above 70 years have reported weakness and fatigue,”

Principal Secretary Health, Jayanti Ravi, said, “We received information on Sunday evening and immediately got in touch with our team of health commissioner, additional director of medical education and others. They (25 patients) were immediately accommodated and a video of the patient expressing their satisfaction with our action has also been shared. We got to know that there was some communication gap in the data entry for admissions… Senior officials, including the health commissioner, visited them at night and their comfort was ensured. We’ve put systems in place that such incidents don’t take place in the future.”

In another video that went viral on Monday morning, one of the patients requested for basic facilities such as clean toilets, medical attention and timely meals. The patient later told The Indian Express, “I called for an ambulance and got myself admitted to Civil Hospital around 12.30 am. It is 2.30 pm now and no doctor has come to check. There is only one latrine here which was clogged. After the video went viral, the hospital administration got cleaned…We were not even given water bottles. There is one water jug for around 60 patients.”

On the complaints, Dr Modi said, “We have been fixing the issues since morning…”

