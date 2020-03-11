241 lives lost in two years due to attacks by stray cattle in Haryana: RTI activist

According to the police, no stray cattle-related death took place in Gurugram, Jind, Nuh and Narnaul in the two years. According to the police, no stray cattle-related death took place in Gurugram, Jind, Nuh and Narnaul in the two years.

ATTACKS BY stray cattle have claimed as many as 241 lives in the past two years in Haryana, the state police has disclosed in response to an RTI application filed by an activist PP Kapoor.

Between January 1, 2018, and March 2, 2020, a maximum of 40 persons died in Fatehabad district while stray cattle claimed 36 lives in Ambala district.

This number was 23 for Kaithal and Sirsa while 19 persons died in Hisar district and 16 persons lost their lives in Panchkula district. “Stray cattle claimed lives in Sonipat (14), Bhiwani (13), Jhajjar (10), Karnal (9), Rewari (7), Yamunanagar (7), Kurukshetra (4), Charkhi Dadri (3), Faridabad (2), Palwal (2) and Panipat (1). These are figures of police. The real number might be much higher,” said Kapoor.

According to the police, no stray cattle-related death took place in Gurugram, Jind, Nuh and Narnaul in the two years.

In his reply sent to Kapoor on March 2, the State Public Information Commissioner (SPIO) of the DGP office mentioned that the information has been shared with him following orders of the Haryana State Information Commission. Kapoor said the SPIO had earlier suggested that he may approach the SPs of all districts to acquire the information. “When I approached the panel, State Information Commissioner Jai Singh Bishnoi asked the SPIO to provide the information by accessing the same from officers concerned,” he added.

‘10,772 cattle deaths in Sirsa gaushalas in 2017-18’

Kapoor claimed that there are around four lakh cows and progeny in gaushalas, while 1.5 lakh are still on the roads in the state. He also claimed that as many as 10,772 cows and progeny have died in the gaushalas of Sirsa district in 2017-18.

The activist said this is happening despite a hike in the Gau Sewa Aayog budget, from Rs 45 lakh to a whopping Rs 30 crore, in the past few years.

Apart from this, the state government has also set up a special team of 332 police officers including 18 inspectors, to check cow smuggling.

