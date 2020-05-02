2,400 students return from Kota to Bengal

A bus carrying students arrives in Kolkata. (Photo: Partha Paul) A bus carrying students arrives in Kolkata. (Photo: Partha Paul)

After being stranded at Kota in Rajasthan for more than a month due to the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, about 2,400 students from West Bengal returned on Friday.

The buses carrying students entered the state via Bihar and Jharkhand. After a medical check-up there, students were sent towards their homes.

IAS officer P B Salim, who coordinated the process, said, “A total of 2,400 students came in 103 buses. Two convoys of buses reached Asansol and one convoy reached Siliguri.”

“These students will be taken to their home districts in govt buses. There they will be screened and quarantined,” said Salim.

The buses reached Siliguri and Asansol within 1 pm and the first bus with students from Kolkata reached the city at 5 pm.

