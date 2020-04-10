24 fresh coronavirus cases in Valley, contacts of those who earlier tested positive

A Srinagar Muncipal Corporation employee fumigates houseboats and shikaras on the banks of Dal lake. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) A Srinagar Muncipal Corporation employee fumigates houseboats and shikaras on the banks of Dal lake. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Eleven family members of a man from Hajin in Bandipora district, who died this week and tested positive for coronavirus, were among 24 fresh cases reported in the Valley on Thursday, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir now has 184 cases, of which 152 are from Kashmir.

Health officials said half of the cases reported Thursday were from Bandipora district alone. Kashmir has recorded 54 new cases in the last 48 hours.

J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said the 24 cases were contacts of those who had earlier tested positive. He tweeted, “24 more positive in Kashmir. Total 184. 32 in Jammu, 152 in Kashmir. All are contacts. A result of aggressive testing.”

Earlier this week, a 54-year-old diabetes patient from Hajin had died in a Srinagar hospital and was subsequently found positive for COVID-19.

A senior health official said, “11 family members of a person who died this week have tested positive today. They were already under quarantine when the man died because they were in close contact with him… They have been put under isolation.”

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.