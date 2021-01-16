scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

23-year-old man from Vadodara held for ‘stealing 600 crore Poker game chips’

There is no monetary valuation of 600 crore chips, according to police.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Updated: January 16, 2021 4:29:10 am
Vadodara Cyber Crime Case, Vadodara Police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, Information Technology Act Violation, Information Technology Act, Indian Express,After gaining access to the Facebook and Gmail accounts of the victim, the accused stole online chips from his poker account.(Representational)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Friday arrested a 23-year-old resident of Vadodara for allegedly stealing 600 crore online chips of an online Poker mobile game player.

There is no monetary valuation of 600 crore chips, according to police. They said that the accused, Hardik Pabari, impersonated as a police officer with Rajkot Crime Branch and called up a victim poker game player and asked for his Facebook and gmail login details.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“After gaining access to the Facebook and Gmail accounts of the victim, the accused stole online chips from his poker account. He was intending to sell these chips to other persons. We have booked him for impersonating as a police officer under sections of the Information Technology Act,” said a police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement