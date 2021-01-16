23-year-old man from Vadodara held for ‘stealing 600 crore Poker game chips’

After gaining access to the Facebook and Gmail accounts of the victim, the accused stole online chips from his poker account.(Representational)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Friday arrested a 23-year-old resident of Vadodara for allegedly stealing 600 crore online chips of an online Poker mobile game player.

There is no monetary valuation of 600 crore chips, according to police. They said that the accused, Hardik Pabari, impersonated as a police officer with Rajkot Crime Branch and called up a victim poker game player and asked for his Facebook and gmail login details.

“After gaining access to the Facebook and Gmail accounts of the victim, the accused stole online chips from his poker account. He was intending to sell these chips to other persons. We have booked him for impersonating as a police officer under sections of the Information Technology Act,” said a police officer.