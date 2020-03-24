23 in Nagpur placed under home quarantine as precaution

Nagpur has so far seen four positive coronavirus patients. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) Nagpur has so far seen four positive coronavirus patients. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

TEN tourist guides and 13 Gypsy drivers in Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Nagpur district have been placed in home quarantine as a precautionary measure as they had come in contact with foreign tourists before the government ordered all national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves closed for tourists from March 18.

PTR Field Director Ravikiran Govekar, “We were told by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate to get all of them checked up. We followed the directive. They all have no symptoms but we have put them under home quarantine for fourteen days.”

Govekar said, “The tourists were from UK and had visited the park on March 14 and 17 in two groups of nine and 20 members.”

Nagpur preparing 100-bed ICU facility

The Nagpur district administration is preparing a 100-bed ICU facility at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the city. A directive to this effect was issued by District Guardian Minister Nitin Raut at a review meeting in Nagpur with officials on Monday.

Raut also appealed to private companies and industries not to cut the wages of workers.

“The condition of all four positive patients is stable and the first of them will qualify for discharge on March 25 if all his tests come negative,” Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said. “The remaining three could also be discharged on March 27 if all goes well,” he added.

