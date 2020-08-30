23 gates of Sardar Sarovar dam opened

Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony has 30 gates in total. (Express Photo)

As many as 23 out of 30 gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony were opened by Saturday to release 6.14 lakh cusec water as of 7pm on Saturday. Additionally, the dam is also generating electricity at the Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) and Canal Head Powerhouse (CHPH). Several villages along the Narmada River have been put on alert in the districts of Narmada, Bharuch and Vadodara, Saturday.

The outflow of water through gates is 565000cusecs, RBPH is 33938cusec and CHPH is 15675 cusecs. The dam has an inflow of 5,02,322 cusecs. The gates of the dam were opened in a phased manner beginning late evening on Friday, when the first 10 gates opened to release 50,000 cusecs of water to maintain the balance with the upstream inflow from the Indirasagar and the Omkareshwar dams in Madhya Pradesh. By Saturday morning, 23 gates had been opened as the water level in the dam rose to 131.5 metres with a steady inflow of close to 2.8 lakh cusec water from Madhya Pradesh.

With the Narmada River swelling steadily due to the water released downstream from the dam, district administrations have alerted several villages including 11 villages each in Shinor and Karjan talukas of Vadodara district, three villages in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district as well as 42 villages across Bharuch district, located on the riverbanks of the Narmada.

The water flowing into the river has also meant that the places of religious worship along the riverbanks in Karnali, Chandod and Nanderia areas of Vadodara district have seen water returning to the ghats.

The RBPH, which had begun operating five turbines in a phased manner from the midnight of August 26, is running to its full capacity — of six reversible turbines of a capacity of 200 MW each and total installed capacity of 1,200 MW — on Saturday.

The RBPH is an underground power house stationed on the right bank of the river located about 165 meters downstream of the dam.

