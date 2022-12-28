scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

22-yr-old social media content creator found hanging at home in Chhattisgarh

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, an official told PTI.

Nagwanshi was a student of Bachelor of Commerce second year course.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 22-year-old social media content creator allegedly committed suicide at her home in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday.

Leena Nagwanshi was on Tuesday found hanging on the terrace of her house here under Chakradhar Nagar police station limits, an official said.

She had identified herself on her Facebook handle as a YouTuber. She used to post her reels on Instagram and had 11,000 followers.

Nagwanshi was alone in the house at the time of the incident. When her mother returned from the market, she found her hanging, the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

“No suicide note was found at the spot. The woman’s mobile phone was seized and was being examined,” he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added.

Advertisement

Nagwanshi was a student of Bachelor of Commerce second year course.

Her father is a government officer posted in Surguja district.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 14:15 IST
Next Story

Mumbai Metro: MMRDA adopts dust mitigation measures at Mandale depot work site

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close