22-yr-old social media content creator found hanging at home in Chhattisgarh

A 22-year-old social media content creator allegedly committed suicide at her home in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday.

Leena Nagwanshi was on Tuesday found hanging on the terrace of her house here under Chakradhar Nagar police station limits, an official said.

She had identified herself on her Facebook handle as a YouTuber. She used to post her reels on Instagram and had 11,000 followers.

Nagwanshi was alone in the house at the time of the incident. When her mother returned from the market, she found her hanging, the official said.

“No suicide note was found at the spot. The woman’s mobile phone was seized and was being examined,” he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added.

Nagwanshi was a student of Bachelor of Commerce second year course.

Her father is a government officer posted in Surguja district.