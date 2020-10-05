22-yr-old Nepali woman ‘raped’ at Lucknow hotel, zero FIR lodged in Nagpur

The complainant, police added, has also gone to Lucknow along with a team for further process.

A 22-YEAR-OLD Nepali woman lodged a complaint of rape, which allegedly took place in Lucknow, at a Nagpur police station on Saturday, following which a zero FIR was registered and the case was transferred to Lucknow on Sunday.

The woman took the help of a local friend in Nagpur to lodge her complaint, as the culprit, who belongs to Lucknow, has threatened her saying he was influential and police would not register a case against him in his own city.

“The 22-year-old woman from Nepal approached us through a local friend, who also hails from Nepal, with a complaint against a man from Lucknow. She claimed he had raped her at a Lucknow hotel and, later, at his friend’s house in September. He later threatened her not to approach police and told her that he was influential, and that police won’t file her complaint,” said the senior inspector of the police station, where the zero FIR was registered.

He further said, “The complainant’s friend from Surat, also a Nepali woman, had conspired with the man so that he could gain access to her. The woman said she first came to Noida from Nepal towards the end of 2018 in search of a job and left for Surat to live with her friend after working as a receptionist at a company in Noida for a few months. Her friend introduced her to the man, who was working in Dubai as a software engineer, through video call. Her friend then took her to Lucknow in January for better job prospects. The complainant gave Rs 1.5 lakh to her friend for safekeeping, but when she sought it back, the friend beat her up and took her passport away.”

“The complainant confided in the man, who lodged her at a hotel where he later sexually exploited her and also took photos and videos and uploaded them on her Facebook and Instagram. He also sent them to her relatives in Nepal and later kept her at his friend’s house, where he continued to exploit her for about a week. When she approached a local constable, he said the two should settle it on their own. The complainant then called her Nagpur friend and managed to escape in a cab a few days ago,” the officer said.

On the basis of her complaint and after verifying the details, the case was transferred to Lucknow, police said.

The complainant, police added, has also gone to Lucknow along with a team for further process.

