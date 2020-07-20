22 years ago, Vikas Dubey’s family had attacked cops to help him flee village: Police

Dubey was a gangster on whom the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. (PTI) Dubey was a gangster on whom the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. (PTI)

As the Uttar Pradesh Police investigates the killing of eight policemen by Vikas Dubey and his henchmen at a Kanpur village on July 2, it claimed that this was not the first time the gangster and his family members attacked policemen at Bikru.

According to UP Police, Dubey’s family had attacked a police team in 1998 that helped the gangster to escape from police custody.

A senior officer said the incident took place when the police were informed that Dubey, wanted in an attempt to murder case, was present in Bikru. Dubey was then pradhan of the village.

A police team reached Bikru and caught Dubey and his brother Deepu. “As policemen were about to leave, family members of Vikas Dubey and others reached the spot with weapons and forcibly released the two. They also blocked the road and assaulted the police team. The assailants managed to rescue Vikas and Deepu as policemen were less in numbers,” the senior officer said, adding that some policemen were injured.

Probe panel chief visits encounter spot Justice (retired) Shashi Kant Agarwal, who is heading an inquiry commission into the Dubey encounters, visited the spot of the ambush at Bikru where eight policemen were killed. He also visited the spot where Dubey’s maternal uncle, Prem Prakash, and aide Atul Dubey were killed in a police encounter.

