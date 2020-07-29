22-year-old man arrested for ‘rape, murder’ of minor in Raigad

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till July 31. (Representational) The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till July 31. (Representational)

Raigad police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl. The girl had left her house on a scooty on Sunday evening and had been reported missing by her family members, police said. Her body was found on Monday, they added.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said the accused, a labourer, had spotted the girl on the scooty. “He raped her and then killed her before fleeing from the spot. We arrested him yesterday. It does not appear to be a planned act,” Paraskar said. He added the accused has changed his statement since he was arrested Monday and the police were interrogating him further to find out if anyone else was involved in the crime.

According to police, the girl had left her residence at Tamhanshet village in Roha on Sunday evening on her scooty. After she did not return till 8.30 pm, her family members started looking for her and later approached the police. A police team started looking for her and found her bike at some distance near the village. Her body was found nearby, police said.

Police arrested the 22-year-old man Monday following an investigation. “It appears that the accused took a lift from the girl and then when they reached an isolated spot, he raped her and smashed her head with a stone so that she could not be identified,” an officer said. Local political leader, including NCP members, visited the family members of the girl and have demanded a thorough investigation in the case. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till July 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd