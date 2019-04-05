22-year-old Kerala student allegedly burnt alive by man she refused to marry

A 22-year-old engineering student in Kerala’s Thrissur was burnt alive Thursday by a man after she refused to marry him. Hearing her cries, some neighbours and relatives staying nearby rushed to the house and found the victim in flames in the bathroom, initial reports said. She died on the spot.

Advertising

On Thursday morning, the accused Neethish, 32, reportedly entered the house at 5 am and, after a long conversation, asked Neethu to marry him. After she refused, he allegedly stabbed her and then set her on fire. The accused is suspected to have gained entry into the house through the backdoor, according to PTI. Only the victim and her grandmother were in the house when the incident took place. As Neethish was trying to flee from the spot, neighbours caught him and handed him over to the police.

After Neethu’s father remarried and her mother died a few years ago, she was staying with her grandmother and aunt and studying B Tech at Axis College of Engineering and Technology at Kodakara. Police suspect she was in a relationship with Neethish for three years before it turned sour, reported Manorama.

Quoting family members, the report said Neethish was insisting Neethu to get married, but she was not ready for it.

Advertising

The incident comes weeks after another woman in Thrissur, died after she was set on fire by her estranged husband in public view.

Jeethu (24), a native of Vellikulangara in Thrissur district, had arrived at a meeting of Kudumbashree, a local self-help group, on Sunday afternoon in Chengalur area to clear her loan dues. When Jeethu, accompanied by her father, stepped out of the meeting, her husband Viraj stormed in, poured petrol on her body and set her ablaze.