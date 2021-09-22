22 teachers, principals from CBSE schools felicitated

Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi on Tuesday felicitated 22 teachers and principals of CBSE-affiliated schools for demonstrating excellence in teaching and school leadership.

Of the 22 awardees, 11 were from Delhi-NCR. Each award, presented to primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary level teachers, consisted of a merit certificate, a shawl and an amount of Rs 50,000.

The awards for the year 2020-21 were presented during an online ceremony in the presence of Secretary (Department of School Education and Literacy) Anita Karwal, CBSE Chairperson Manoj Ahuja and CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi.

Among the teachers awarded are Divya Bhatia, principal of Amity International School, Saket; Padma Srinivasan of DPS, R K Puram; Monika Sindhwani from Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini; and Chandni Agarwal of Maharaja Agrasen Model School, Pitampura.