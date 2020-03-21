22 rebel MP Congress MLAs, who brought down Kamal Nath govt, join BJP

Delhi: Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs meet BJP President JP Nadda & BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, at JP Nadda’s residence. (Source: ANI) Delhi: Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs meet BJP President JP Nadda & BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, at JP Nadda’s residence. (Source: ANI)

Twenty two rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations brought down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, joined the BJP Saturday. The rebel MLAs met BJP President JP Nadda and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, at JP Nadda’s residence in New Delhi.

The development comes a day after the 15-month-old Congress government in Madhya Pradesh fell on Friday when Chief Minister Kamal Nath chose to resign ahead of a trust vote ordered by the Supreme Court a day earlier to end the uncertainty in the state following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

Announcing his resignation at a press conference at his official residence around noon, Kamal Nath accused the Opposition BJP of plotting to bring down his government from the day he took charge in December 2018. He then headed to Raj Bhavan to hand over his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon at 1.15 pm.

