22 Indians killed in West Asia conflict since February, 14 were seafarers: MEA

India has said that 22 of its nationals have lost their lives in West Asia since February, 14 of whom were seafarers.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
1 min readOct 28, 2026 05:01 PM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
Make us preferred source on Google

India has said that 22 of its nationals have lost their lives in West Asia since February, 14 of whom were seafarers.

“We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, including 14 seafarers. We remain in close touch with our community in the Gulf region for their safety and wellbeing. 3 Indians have lost their lives in Saudi,” an MEA spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments