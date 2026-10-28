22 Indians killed in West Asia conflict since February, 14 were seafarers: MEA

India has said that 22 of its nationals have lost their lives in West Asia since February, 14 of whom were seafarers.

“We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, including 14 seafarers. We remain in close touch with our community in the Gulf region for their safety and wellbeing. 3 Indians have lost their lives in Saudi,” an MEA spokesperson said.

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